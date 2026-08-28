Meta glasses to stop recording if LED is covered, curbing misuse

Meta is rolling out a new update to its Artificial Intelligence glasses, which is designed to stop camera recording if someone starts filming and then covers the LED.

Meta also announced an awareness campaign on recording with AI glasses. (REUTERS/ Representative)

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According to the press release, Meta Vice President of Wearables Alex Himel said that the update to the tamper detection was aimed at cracking down on misuse.

“This update is designed to stop camera recording if someone starts filming and then covers the LED. This builds on Meta’s continued improvements we announced in July that disable glasses cameras if physical tampering is detected,” the release said.

Meta also announced an awareness campaign on recording with AI glasses.

“We’ve also launched our Capture LED awareness campaign. AI glasses are a fast-growing technology that not everyone is familiar with. As they grow in popularity, we want everyone to know how they work. We’re launching an education and awareness campaign to explain the capture LED light and what it means. We put it there so others know if someone is capturing the moment,” it added.

Meta's move to restrict teen use of social media

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{{^usCountry}} Meta's move to restrict teenagers' use of social media in the US shows companies have tools to better protect young people online, Australian officials said on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meta's move to restrict teenagers' use of social media in the US shows companies have tools to better protect young people online, Australian officials said on Thursday. {{/usCountry}}

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Meta's up to $18 billion settlement with nearly all US states over social media harm to teenagers has opened a new front in a global government fight to protect children and curb addiction to platforms such as Facebook and Instagram. Governments around the world are trying to curb children's access to harmful online content, including a world-first ban in Australia late last year on social media for children under 16.

Australian Communications Minister Anika Wells told Reuters that social media companies "have the tools at their disposal to protect young people from their addictive features but have chosen not to use them".

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Meta agreed to pay up to $18 billion over a decade and limit how teenagers use Facebook and Instagram under an agreement with nearly all U.S. states to resolve claims that it designed those platforms to addict children. Meta denied wrongdoing in agreeing to settle.

The deal brings sweeping changes to Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms in the United States, including a default two-hour limit on the apps for users under 18. In South Korea, the media regulator said some of Meta's measures should be applied to young users worldwide, rather than just in specific markets. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said the government needed to review its potential impact on Mexico.

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