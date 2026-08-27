Meta agrees to safety changes on Instagram and Facebook – but only in US, for now

What will the new safety rules include?

This crucial development comes as the impact of social media on children is getting scrutiny worldwide.

In a landmark move, Meta Platforms Inc. agreed to a legal settlement of up to $18 billion and to strictly limit how teens use Facebook and Instagram. However, the changes to the social media platforms will reportedly be applicable only to users in America for now.

How might Meta's U.S. agreement influence other countries regarding children's social media access?

How might Meta's U.S. agreement influence other countries regarding children's social media access?

Why is Meta implementing these changes to its platforms for young users?

Why is Meta implementing these changes to its platforms for young users?

What new safety measures has Meta introduced for teens on Instagram and Facebook?

What new safety measures has Meta introduced for teens on Instagram and Facebook?

The new safety rules, which will be valid only in the US for now, include limits on how long young social media users can spend on the applications and restrictions on switching off safety settings, reported Bloomberg.

Furthermore, the company has said that it will monitor those changes.

Also Read | 29 US states are suing Meta. What might it mean for the rest of the world?

Meta agrees to pay $18 billion to settle lawsuits Meta settled a federal lawsuit alleging its platforms harmed children and that the company misled the public about safety, according to a Reuters report.

It added that Meta agreed that over the next 10 years it will limit teens to two hours a day on Facebook and Instagram and block access from midnight to 6 am, unless parents grant permission. The company will also disable most push notifications to teens during school hours, 8 am to 3 pm.

Notably, Meta will improve the measures that would prevent children from accessing content that is age-restricted.

Also Read | Meta settles $18 billion with 29 US states over child safety case

Social media impact on children The impact of social media on young users has been a topic of discussion worldwide.

It has opened a dialogue where authorities in several countries have implemented or are working to introduce curbs for youngsters on social media platforms.

Governments around the world are attempting to curb children's access to harmful content online.

Nations move to curb children's social media access Australia became the world's first country to ban social media for children under 16 in December.

In Italy, children under 14 require parental consent to sign up for social media accounts. Furthermore, Britain also plans to approve a ban on social media for under-16s, Reuters reported. Denmark also said in November it would ban social media for children under 15.

(with inputs from agencies)