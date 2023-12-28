close_game
close_game
News / Business / Microsoft to pay ex-CEO Steve Ballmer $1 billion a year ‘for doing nothing’

Microsoft to pay ex-CEO Steve Ballmer $1 billion a year ‘for doing nothing’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Dec 28, 2023 06:08 PM IST

The 67-year-old, the 30th employee in the company's history, is already among the world's richest individuals.

Already among the world's richest people, ex-Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer is now set to receive nearly $1 billion (approx. 8300 crore) in dividends from his former employer, ‘for doing nothing,' according to CNN.

FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, addresses a plenary session on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. (AP)
FILE - In this July 15, 2017, file photo, Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, addresses a plenary session on the third day of the National Governors Association's meeting in Providence, R.I. (AP)

Microsoft's 30th employee in history who joined the company in June 1980, the 67-year-old held 333.2 million (33.32 crore) shares of the tech giant, as of 2014.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

How will Ballmer get $1 billion ‘for doing nothing’?

This is because of Microsoft's decision to increase its quarterly dividend payout to 75 cents for each share, amounting to $3 per share annually. In 2024, therefore, Ballmer, whose 333.2 million shares translate to a 4% equity, will get just shy of $1 billion (999.6 million or 99.96 crore; 1 billion=100 crore) only for his ownership, regardless of how the stock performs.

The company began paying dividends to its shareholders in 2003. Since then, the amount has only gone up.

Will Ballmer be taxed?

US tax laws require individuals with annual taxable income of $500,000 or more, to pay 20% tax. Therefore, if one considers Ballmer's last reported income of $656 million (in 2018), the former CEO must pay the 20% tax ($200 million in this case) on his Microsoft dividends.

Who is Steve Ballmer?

He was the tech firm's CEO for 14 years, succeeding co-founder Bill Gates in January 2000, and handed over the coveted post to Satya Nadella, the incumbent, in February 2014. The billionaire, however, remained on its Board of Directors until August that year.

He owns the Los Angeles Clippers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and is a co-founder of the Ballmer Group, a philanthropic investment firm.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out