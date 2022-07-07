Mother Dairy cuts prices of soyabean, rice bran oils

Mother Dairy on Thursday said it has cut the prices of soyabean and rice bran oils by up to ₹14 per litre, a day after the government directed edible oil firms to pass on the benefits of fall in global cooking oil prices to consumers.

Mother Dairy, which is one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR, sells edible oils under the Dhara brand.

​"Passing on the benefits of the government's intervention subsequently to the consumers, we have further reduced the MRP of Dhara Soyabean Oil and Dhara Ricebran Oil by up to ₹14 per litre, which will be available in the market by next week," a company spokesperson told PTI.

After price cut, Dhara Refined Soyabean Oil (Poly Pack) will be available for ₹180 per litre compared to current price of ₹194 per litre. In the case of Dhara Refined Ricebran Oil (Poly Pack), the price will come down to ₹185 per litre from ₹194 per litre.

It expects a reduction in MRP (Maximum Retail Price) of sunflower oil in the next 15-20 days.

On June 16, Mother Dairy had reduced prices of its cooking oils by up to ₹15 per litre with softening of rates in global markets.

Amid a fall in global prices, the government on Wednesday directed edible oil manufacturers to further cut the maximum retail price (MRP) of imported cooking oils by up to ₹10 per litre within a week, and maintain a uniform MRP of the same brand of oil across the country.

