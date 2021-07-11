Mother Dairy milk prices to be costlier by 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from today

Those buying the milk supplied by Mother Dairy in Delhi-NCR will have to pay ₹2 per litre more as the milk cooperative has increased the price of its popular product. The increase will come into effect from Sunday.

Mother Dairy had last increased the price of milk about two years ago, in December 2019.

The company said that operational costs and the price which it pays to procure milk from dairy farmers has gone up by 8-10 per cent in the last one year leading to the hike.

The revision of prices will also be effected into other key markets in east and central Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai, Nagpur and Kolkata where Mother Dairy supplies milk.

"The company has been experiencing inflationary pressure on the overall input costs which has increased multifold in last one year, accompanied by the distress in milk production due to the ongoing pandemic," Mother Dairy said in a statement.

"It is pertinent to note that the farm prices of milk alone have firmed up by about 4 per cent in the last 3-4 weeks. Despite paying higher prices towards milk procurement in the last one year, the consumer prices were kept intact. With this revision, the milk prices are undergoing a revision of 4 per cent," the company further said in the statement.

Mother Dairy highlighted that it passes close to 75-80 per cent of the sales realisation from milk towards the procurement of milk.

"The company believes in giving competitive and remunerative prices to the farmers to ensure sustainability of dairying and availability of safe milk for consumers," the statement said.

Check out the prices here:

1. As per the revised prices, bulk vended milk (token milk) will be sold at ₹44 per litre from Sunday as against the current price of ₹42 per litre.

2. Full cream milk (poly pack) will be available at ₹57 per litre up from ₹55 per litre now.

3. Prices of toned milk has been revised to ₹47 from ₹45 per litre, while double toned milk (Live Lite) rates have gone up to ₹41 from ₹39 per litre.

4. Cow milk will cost ₹49 from Sunday as against ₹47 per litre now.

5. Rates of half litre milk pouch have been increased by ₹1, which means an effective hike of ₹2 per litre.