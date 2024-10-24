Mukesh Ambani says Mark Zuckerberg ‘will go down in history for doing this’: Find out what

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani praised Meta founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg for making the Llama language open source. Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani in Mumbai.(PTI)

“I have great respect for my friend Mark Zuckerberg, he has made Llama open source," Ambani said, talking to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at the Nvidia AI Summit in Mumbai on Thursday, October 24, 2024. "Zuckerberg will go down in history for doing this.”

What is Llama?

Llama is a family of autoregressive artificial intelligence (AI) large language models released by Meta in February 2023. Its an acronym which stands for ‘Large Language Model Meta AI.’

What were the highlights of the Nvidia AI Summit?

Reliance and Nvidia announced their partnership to build AI infrastructure together in India at the summit.

"India is very, very dear to the world's computer industry, central to the IT industry, at the centre and core of the IT of just about every single company in the world," Huang said. "Nvidia's ecosystem in India is very rich. 2024 will see 20 times growth in compute capacities in India."

