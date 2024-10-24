Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nvidia and Reliance partner up to build AI infrastructure in India: Nvidia AI Summit 2024

ByHT News Desk
Oct 24, 2024 01:00 PM IST

Nvidia and Reliance will be jointly attempting to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang announced

Nvidia and Reliance will be jointly attempting to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang announced during a chat session with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

Nvidia and Reliance will be jointly attempting to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India(AP)
Nvidia and Reliance will be jointly attempting to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India(AP)

Also Read: Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang targets more partnerships with Indian companies

“It makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI. You should not export data to import intelligence,” Huang said. “India should not export flour to import bread.”

“We can use intelligence to actually bring prosperity to all the people and bring equality to the world,” Ambani said. “Apart from the US and China, India has the best digital connectivity infrastructure.”

Apart from this, Nvidia also announced partnerships with other Indian companies including assisting Tech Mahindra to develop a Hindi large language model, a collaboration with Flipkart on conversational customer service, and also partnerships with healthcare companies for patient care and productivity improvements using AI.

Also Read: How did Ola Electric ‘resolve’ 99% of complaints? Kunal Kamra reposts shocking customer stories, questions CCPA

Prior to all this, Nvidia had also formed agreements with Reliance and Tata for building data centres to support the development of AI.

Shortly afterwards, Mukesh Ambani announced the development of JioBrain, a set of AI tools, during the shareholders meet of Reliance Industries in August.

Nvidia had also proposed to develop a tailored-for-India chip in partnership with the Indian government or with Indian chip design companies, leveraging India's semiconductor design talent.

Also Read: Onion prices to remain high in Diwali due to heavy rains, damaged crops, delayed harvest

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //