Nvidia and Reliance partner up to build AI infrastructure in India: Nvidia AI Summit 2024

Nvidia and Reliance will be jointly attempting to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India, Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang announced during a chat session with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the Nvidia AI Summit 2024 on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Nvidia and Reliance will be jointly attempting to build artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in India(AP)

“It makes complete sense that India should manufacture its own AI. You should not export data to import intelligence,” Huang said. “India should not export flour to import bread.”

“We can use intelligence to actually bring prosperity to all the people and bring equality to the world,” Ambani said. “Apart from the US and China, India has the best digital connectivity infrastructure.”

Apart from this, Nvidia also announced partnerships with other Indian companies including assisting Tech Mahindra to develop a Hindi large language model, a collaboration with Flipkart on conversational customer service, and also partnerships with healthcare companies for patient care and productivity improvements using AI.

Prior to all this, Nvidia had also formed agreements with Reliance and Tata for building data centres to support the development of AI.

Shortly afterwards, Mukesh Ambani announced the development of JioBrain, a set of AI tools, during the shareholders meet of Reliance Industries in August.

Nvidia had also proposed to develop a tailored-for-India chip in partnership with the Indian government or with Indian chip design companies, leveraging India's semiconductor design talent.

