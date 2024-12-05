Myntra enters quick-commerce market with M-Now, to deliver goods in 30 minutes

Myntra today launched “M-Now,” its quick-commerce offering that promises to deliver apparel and other lifestyle accessories within 30 minutes. Quick Commerce is growing rapidly in India. (Representative Image)

With fast delivery of goods becoming the normal of the day in the Indian market, retailers are quickly adapting to the changing scenario.

Myntra doesn't want to be left behind in the transition, with the country’s largest fashion e-commerce brand saying that its M-Now service will offer customers access to 10,000 styles across fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories from popular brands like Vero Moda, MANGO, Tommy Hilfiger, MAC, Bobbi Brown and others, according to a report by TechCrunch.

The firm serves around 70 million customers a month and is owned by Flipkart. The e-commerce giant plans to expand this offering to over 100,000 styles in the next 3 to four months, it announced.

First being launched in Bengaluru, the M-Now service will be available in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and others in a few months.

With the launch, Myntra has become the first major e-commerce company to enter the quick commerce business in the fashion vertical at this scale.

The quick commerce business in India

The quick commerce market is growing rapidly in India, with the market expected to grow to a whopping $42 billion by the year 2030, according to estimates by Morgan Stanley. So it is no surprise that major e-commerce players want a piece of the pie.

“Fashion, a highly aspirational category, thrives on a diverse selection that empowers customers to style their complete look. As enablers, we are truly grateful for Myntra’s strong association with leading brands across the globe, which are at the front and center of catering to the evolving fashion aspirations of the country,” Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha said in a statement.

According to Myntra, the pilot runs of its quick commerce offering were received strong and that encouraged the company to finally launch it to the wider customer base.