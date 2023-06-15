Netflix to launch first-ever restaurant, features food from its most popular cooking shows

Netflix is expanding its services from streaming and gaming to the food industry. In a press release on Tuesday, the streaming giant announced a pop-up restaurant set to open on June 30 in Los Angeles. Named ‘Netflix Bites’, it will reportedly serve food prepared by chefs from its popular cooking shows like 'Chef's Table', 'Is It Cake?', ‘Nailed It!’ and 'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend'.

The pop-up restaurant will showcase an array of food prepared by renowned chefs from famous Netflix cooking shows. (Credits: Netflix)

Some of the popular names that will whip up the delectable treats are Curtis Stone, Dominique Crenn, Rodney Scott, Ming Tsai, Ann Kim, Nadiya Hussain , Jacques Torres and Andrew Zimmern.

Fans of Netflix’s culinary shows can taste their favourite on-screen dishes at the Short Stories Hotel on 115 S. Fairfax Ave after booking reservations via www.netflixbites.com. According to the description, reservations require a nonrefundable deposit of $25 per person, which will go towards the final bill.

The “elevated dining experience” will also feature custom cocktails crafted by mixologists - Frankie Solarik, Julie Reiner, LP O'Brien, Kate Gerwin - from the show ‘Drink Masters’. However, ‘chefs will not be on site to meet and greet’, Netflix added.

Know more about the menu, timings

The two-week pop-up will be open from 5-10 pm on all days and also offer a special brunch menu from 10 am - 2 pm on weekends.

Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone in a statement said that the ‘awesome’ project is one of the ‘biggest thrills’ of her life. “I'm wildly excited that my team at Curtis Stone Events is involved in bringing NETFLIX BITES to life,"

Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products at Netflix shared his excitement on collaborating with the talented chefs to create this epicurean adventure. "From episode to entree, with NETFLIX BITES we are creating an in-person experience where fans can immerse themselves in their favourite food shows,” Bloomberg quoted Simon in a statement.

Netflix hasn’t revealed the items on the menu nor its pricing.

Netflix's screen-to-life experiences

It is not the first time that Netflix has offered screen to life experiences. The OTT platform had earlier introduced ‘Queen’s Ball’ inspired by Bridgerton, and other immersive experiences based on shows like 'Stranger Things', ‘Money Heist' and ‘Squid Game’ as well as a pop-up retail store at The Grove shopping mall.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

