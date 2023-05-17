Netflix's Queen Charlotte holds no 1 position for second week, on track to becoming most popular series of all time

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story held on to its number one position for the second week in a row, with another 158.68 million viewing hours. It had received 148.28 million hours of viewing worldwide in the four days after its May 4 premiere. Created by Shonda Rhimes, the prequel series will likely break into Netflix’s list of most-watched series of all time, joining the previous two seasons of Bridgerton. (Also read: Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story debuts at number one on Netflix with 148 million hours viewed in four days) Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest.

In just two weeks, the period drama has racked up 307 million viewing hours and has 16 more days in Netflix's crucial 28-day measurement window. Season one and two of Bridgerton had gotten more than 600 million viewing hours each in their first 28 days on the streaming platform. However, compared to Bridgerton, Queen Charlotte has only six hour-long episodes. If it reaches the all-time most popular list, it will be the only one to do so with only six episodes.

With Queen Charlotte trending on Netflix, the first two seasons of Bridgerton also resurfaced in the weekly top 10 with season 1 coming in at number five at 23.88 million viewing hours and season 2 drawing 17.25 million viewing hours at number nine.

Based on the novels from author Julia Quinn, the series has been written by Shonda. It stars India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest as Queen Charlotte and King George III respectively, and follows their early days after marriage. Bridgeton's Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell and Hugh Sachs are also part of the cast, as are Arsema Thomas, Sam Clemmett, Freddie Dennis and Michelle Fairley. All episodes have been directed by Tom Verica, who has helmed a few episodes of Bridgerton as well.

With the prequel series' popularity fans are wondering if they could see more of Charlotte and George. Recently, Shonda told Deadline, ""There have been questions, but I'm not having conversations about it yet. I could live with Charlotte and George forever, but we told a very specific, closed-ended story that I think is a complete tale of this complicated, imperfect love. But I'm not ruling anything out because I never know." She had added, "Although the story is almost complete, chances of another season cannot be ruled out."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON