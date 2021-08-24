Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / New labour rules with change in work hours, pay to come into effect from Oct 1?
business

New labour rules with change in work hours, pay to come into effect from Oct 1?

The four new codes on industrial relations, wages, social security and occupational health safety (OSH), and working conditions will rationalise 44 central labour laws, the government has said
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Sohini Goswami, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 12:52 PM IST
The existing provisions of the new rules will lead to an increase in working hours for employees from nine to 12 hours.(HT File Photo)

The Narendra Modi government may come up with some changes in the four labour codes that were passed in Parliament to ensure the new rules are implemented across the country from October 1.

The four new codes on industrial relations, wages, social security and occupational health safety (OSH), and working conditions will rationalise 44 central labour laws, the government has said. According to reports, all the four codes will be implemented at one go.

The existing provisions of the new rules will lead to an increase in working hours for employees from nine to 12 hours, while the in-hand salary will also see a change. Under the new wage code, allowances have been capped at 50 per cent, which will lead to half of the monthly pay being calculated as basic wage. Provident fund (PF) contribution is calculated as a percentage of basic wage, which includes basic pay and dearness allowance. Increase in basic pay will result in an increase in the PF contribution, which will reduce the take-home pay for workers. The PF liability for employers will also increase in many cases.

RELATED STORIES

Many employers split basic wages into numerous allowances to keep PF contributions and income tax outgo low. Once implemented, employers will have to undertake restructuring exercises as per the new code on wages.

Union Labour Secretary Apurva Chandra had announced on February 9 the new code will allow organisations to let their employees work for four days instead of the currently mandated five if employees are working for 12 hours a day. The Centre has also proposed a provision for free medical check-ups for workers through the Employees State Insurance Corporation.

The new industrial relation code will also let firms with upto 300 employees go for retrenching, closure, and lay-offs without permission from the government, a move the Centre government has claimed would “enhance” the ease of doing business.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
labour laws
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sensex jumps over 400 pts to close day at 55,959; Nifty ends session at 16,625

Infosys hits $100 billion m-cap, fourth Indian firm to reach milestone

US commerce secretary and Indian envoy discuss growing bilateral economic ties

Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP