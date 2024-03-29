New tax rules come into effect from April 1: Here's all you need to know on basic exemption limit and rebate

April 1 marks the beginning of a new financial year after which Union Budget proposals on income tax take into effect from this day. These changes were announced by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year in February. Here's a look at some of the changes in tax rules that will be effective from April 1: Read more: Credit card rules to NPS: 5 money-related changes that will come into effect in April 2024

