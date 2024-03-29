 New tax rules come into effect from April 1: Here's all you need to know on basic exemption limit and rebate - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

New tax rules come into effect from April 1: Here's all you need to know on basic exemption limit and rebate

ByHT News Desk
Mar 29, 2024 03:46 PM IST

Here's a look at some of the changes in tax rules that will be effective from April 1

April 1 marks the beginning of a new financial year after which Union Budget proposals on income tax take into effect from this day. These changes were announced by Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget speech this year in February. Here's a look at some of the changes in tax rules that will be effective from April 1: Read more: Credit card rules to NPS: 5 money-related changes that will come into effect in April 2024

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced these changes in her Budget speech this year in February.
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced these changes in her Budget speech this year in February.
  1. There will be a default adoption of the new tax regime which aims to streamline tax filing procedure and promote greater participation in the new regime. Although, taxpayers will still have liberty to stick to the old tax regime if it is more beneficial to them.
  2. The tax slabs will be as follows: Income from 3 lakh and 6 lakh will be taxed at 5%, 6 lakh to 9 lakh will be taxed at 10%, 9 lakh to 12 lakh will be taxed at 15%,12 lakh to 15 lakh will taxed 20% and 15 lakh and above will be taxed at 30%. Read more: LIC, private insurers, banks, tax department open this Saturday, Sunday: Transactions you can do. Details here
  3. Standard deduction of 50,000, which was previously applicable to the old tax regime, has now been incorporated into the new tax regime. This will further decrease taxable income under the new regime.
  4. The highest rate of surcharge of 37% on income above 5 crore has been reduced to 25%. Read more: Income tax refunds: Taxpayers to get pending refunds for FY2020-21 by April 30. Check your email
  5. Maturity proceeds from life insurance policies, which are issued on or after April 1, 2023 where the total premium exceeds 5 lakh, will be subject to taxation.
  6. The leave encashment tax exemption limit for non-government employees was 3 lakh but it has now been increased to 25 lakh.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / New tax rules come into effect from April 1: Here's all you need to know on basic exemption limit and rebate
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, March 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On