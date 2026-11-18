Japan's Nikkei average reversed early gains to trade lower on Wednesday, as concerns about the outlook for AI development in the US and Nvidia's leadership outweighed the chip maker's robust outlook. Stock market display showing Japan’s Nikkei index. The Nikkei was down 0.72% on Wednesday after rising as much as 1.3% earlier. (Bloomberg/Representative image)

The Nikkei was down 0.72% as of 0220 GMT, after earlier rising as much as 1.3%.

The broader Topix also turned lower, down 1.02% to 3,800.96.

Nvidia shares rose nearly 5% in after-hours trading after the chipmaker, seen as a bellwether for the AI sector, reported quarterly revenue above forecasts in its first earnings report since Jensen Huang's abrupt departure as CEO this month.

Also, Nvidia's leadership signaled they would brook no dissent in their plan to find a new CEO, rejecting a "Stand With Jensen" campaign from allies of departed CEO Jensen Huang, even as the Wall Street Journal reported a regulator was probing Nvidia.

Also Read: Nvidia’s Interim CEO Has a Tough Challenge: Keep the Growth, Leave the Baggage

"The momentum in Japan that was lifted by a strong outlook for Nvidia did not last long. The market was concerned about the fate of Jensen Huang," said Kazuaki Shimada, chief strategist at IwaiCosmo Securities.

"And a possible slowdown of US data center construction weighed on investor sentiment, while the market also wanted to wait to see how Anthropic's IPO would proceed," he said.

In Japan, Tokyo Electron fell 2,73%. Memory chip maker Kioxia lost 2.44% and Fujikura, a maker of fiber-optic cable used in data centers, lost 2.66%.

Healthcare equipment maker Terumo rose 1.99%.

Bank shares fell, dragging the Topix lower, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group down more than 2% each. Mizuho Financial Group fell 1.25%.

Also Read: Nvidia faces SEC probe after Jensen Huang’s resignation: Report

Technology conglomerate Rakuten Group fell 5% after its brokerage unit said customer information may have been leaked following unauthorized third-party access to its systems.

Of more than 1,500 stocks trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market, 19% rose, 77% fell and 2% traded flat.