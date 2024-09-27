Menu Explore
NPCI to develop payments system- like India's UPI- for Trinidad and Tobago

Reuters |
Sep 27, 2024 12:30 PM IST

NPCI International Payments Limited will develop a digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago, based on India's UPI.

The overseas arm of India's National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) will build a digital payments system for Trinidad and Tobago, modelled after India's United Payments Interface (UPI), according to a statement on Friday.

NPCI International Payments Limited is set to establish a digital payments system in Trinidad and Tobago, modeled after India's UPI. This venture aims to support various transaction types and follows NIPL's earlier agreements with Peru and Namibia, with ongoing discussions in Africa and South America.
The NPCI International Payments Limited (NIPL) said its deal with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Trinidad and Tobago is to build a payments platform for both person-to-person and person-to-merchant transactions.

The NPCI, a quasi-regulator under the central bank, is a public non-profit organisation that oversees India's retail payment systems, including UPI, the country's most popular mode of digital payments.

Earlier in the year, NIPL had agreed to develop digital payments systems for Peru and Namibia, using UPI as a blueprint.

The NPIL, carved out of the NPCI to promote the adoption of India's payment systems overseas, is also in talks with African and South American countries to help them build payments systems, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
