NSE on videos of MD & CEO Ashish Chauhan recommending stocks: ‘Completely false’

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) issued a warning on audio and videos of its MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan recommending specific stocks which have been circulating on social media for the last few days. NSE said that it has observed the use of the face and voice of Ashishkumar Chauhan and NSE logo in a few investment and advisory clips which have been falsely created. NSE said in a release, “Such videos seem to have been created using sophisticated technologies."

NSE said in a release, “Such videos seem to have been created using sophisticated technologies to imitate the voice and facial expressions of Shri Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO of NSE.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

“Investors are hereby cautioned not to believe in such audio and videos and not follow any such investment or other advice coming from such fake videos or other mediums,” it added.

NSE also said that its employees were not authorised to recommend any stock or deal in those stocks and it is making efforts to take down these videos from social media platforms.

“Everyone is requested to verify the source of communication and content which is sent out on behalf of NSE and to check the official social media handles. All investors are requested to take note of the same and verify the information coming from NSE or its officials from its website www.nseindia.com as the official information," NSE said.