Home / Business / Nykaa IPO closes today, subscribed 9.7 times on final day
business

Nykaa IPO closes today, subscribed 9.7 times on final day

The price range for the initial public offer is at 1,085-1,125 per share. Nykaa has said that it will use the IPO proceeds to set up new retail stores, fund capital spending and repay debts.
Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa.mint(MINT_PRINT)
Falguni Nayar, founder and CEO of Nykaa.mint(MINT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 01, 2021 12:38 PM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The initial public offer (IPO) for Nykaa, the online marketplace for beauty products, is closing for subscription on Monday (November 1). Nykaa is among a clutch of established brands and startups which will have launched their IPOs in the first half of November.

Paytm parent One97 Communications, Policybazaar parent PB Fintech, Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets and decorative aesthetics supplier SJS Enterprises are the other IPOs which will be launched during this period.

Nykaa's IPO opened on October 28 and on the first day, it was subscribed 1.55 times. On day 2 of the offer, the initial share-sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd was subscribed 4.82 times.

On Friday, the IPO was subscribed 6.51 times, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) data. Today, it has been subscribed 9.7 times, as per the BSE data.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth 630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS are - promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and shareholders - TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, J M Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and some individual shareholders.

The price range for the offer is at 1,085-1,125 per share.

Nykaa has said that it will use the IPO proceeds to set up new retail stores, fund capital spending and repay debts.

Founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar in 2012, Nykaa is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
nykaa initial public offering ipo watch + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 01, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out