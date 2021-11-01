Nykaa IPO closes today, subscribed 9.7 times on final day

The initial public offer (IPO) for Nykaa, the online marketplace for beauty products, is closing for subscription on Monday (November 1). Nykaa is among a clutch of established brands and startups which will have launched their IPOs in the first half of November.

Paytm parent One97 Communications, Policybazaar parent PB Fintech, Sapphire Foods India, which operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets and decorative aesthetics supplier SJS Enterprises are the other IPOs which will be launched during this period.

Nykaa's IPO opened on October 28 and on the first day, it was subscribed 1.55 times. On day 2 of the offer, the initial share-sale of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd was subscribed 4.82 times.

On Friday, the IPO was subscribed 6.51 times, according to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) data. Today, it has been subscribed 9.7 times, as per the BSE data.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth ₹630 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 41,972,660 equity shares by promoter and existing shareholders.

Those selling shares in the OFS are - promoter Sanjay Nayar Family Trust and shareholders - TPG Growth IV SF Pte Ltd, Lighthouse India Fund III, Limited, Lighthouse India III Employee Trust, Yogesh Agencies & Investments, J M Financial and Investment Consultancy Services and some individual shareholders.

The price range for the offer is at ₹1,085-1,125 per share.

Nykaa has said that it will use the IPO proceeds to set up new retail stores, fund capital spending and repay debts.

Founded by former investment banker Falguni Nayar in 2012, Nykaa is a digitally native consumer technology platform, delivering a content-led, lifestyle retail experience to consumers.