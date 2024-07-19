 Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on global Microsoft outage: '80% data stored outside India, risk is…' - Hindustan Times
Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on global Microsoft outage: '80% data stored outside India, risk is…'

ByHT News Desk | Edited by Mallika Soni
Jul 19, 2024 07:44 PM IST

Bhavish Aggarwal emphasizes need for data security measures post Microsoft outage

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reacted to the global Microsoft outage and talked about the steps that can be taken to minimize the risks of such events. He said that, “Outages are momentary with no deliberate intent to cause harm. Can happen once in a while to any company. But it represents an outcome that could also happen due to deliberate action by bad actors and intentions. And since 80% of our data is stored outside India, we won’t be able to do anything.”

Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal speaks at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.(X/Sadhguru Academy)
Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal speaks at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.(X/Sadhguru Academy)

Read more: Crowdstrike CEO on when global IT outage will end: ‘Sorry, will take time’

He added, “Govt needs to recognise the risk of our data residing globally and bring more stringent data localisation norms and action to address these risks.”

Read more: What is Crowdstrike, the company behind unprecedented global IT outage

This comes as Microsoft blamed a third party for the disruption and said it was working to restore services - after airports around the world were affected. The company said in a statement, “We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming.”

Read more: Microsoft Windows' ‘Blue Screen Of Death’: Which services are affected in India?

In a separate statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We are aware of issue affecting a subset of customers. We acknowledge the impact this can have on customers, and we are working to restore services for those still experiencing disruptions as quickly as possible."

