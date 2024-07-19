Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on global Microsoft outage: '80% data stored outside India, risk is…'

Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal reacted to the global Microsoft outage and talked about the steps that can be taken to minimize the risks of such events. He said that, “Outages are momentary with no deliberate intent to cause harm. Can happen once in a while to any company. But it represents an outcome that could also happen due to deliberate action by bad actors and intentions. And since 80% of our data is stored outside India, we won’t be able to do anything.” Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal speaks at the 12th edition of INSIGHT: The DNA of Success, held at the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore.(X/Sadhguru Academy)

He added, “Govt needs to recognise the risk of our data residing globally and bring more stringent data localisation norms and action to address these risks.”

This comes as Microsoft blamed a third party for the disruption and said it was working to restore services - after airports around the world were affected. The company said in a statement, “We are aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third party software platform. We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming.”

In a separate statement, a Microsoft spokesperson said, "We are aware of issue affecting a subset of customers. We acknowledge the impact this can have on customers, and we are working to restore services for those still experiencing disruptions as quickly as possible."