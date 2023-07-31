Ola Electric's newest ‘employee’ is a dog; CEO Bhavish Aggarwal introduces ‘Bijlee’

Ola Electric’s newest employee is a dog named ‘Bijlee’, co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced on Sunday. Taking to X (Twitter), Aggarwal introduced the dog, whose name translates to ‘electricity’. A picture of Bijlee’s official ID was shared by the electric vehicle manufacturer CEO. As per the ID card shared on X, the dog’s employee code is ‘440 V’. (Twitter)

As per the ID card shared on X, the dog’s employee code is ‘440 V’, an apparent reference to the standard voltage in electrical systems. It also describes Bijlee’s blood group as ‘paw+ve’ - a playful pun on the word ‘paw’. Human colleagues can contact the dog via Slack - the instant messaging platform which some professional organisations use for internal communications. However, Bijlee’s emergency contact is listed as BA’s office, which could be Bhavish Aggarwal’s initials.

The address stated on the card is of Ola Electric's office on Hosur road, indicating that Bijlee is part of the Koramangala workplace.

Users expressed their delight on meeting Bijlee and shared their excitement in the comments. One user said that he liked the name and wrote, “Like Bolt from the movie," referring to the animated canine movie character.

Another user quipped , "This is Bijlee's world, we are all just living in it.”

A third user said, “Awesome Pawsome!”

This isn’t the first time that the ridesharing company co-founder has shared posts on dogs at his workplace. In February this year, Aggarwal took to Twitter to share a picture of three dogs sleeping on sofas inside the Ola office, with the caption "mornings at the office". Users lauded Ola for being a pet-friendly work environment while another person wrote, "Probably the best thing about Ola."

Last year, he shared a video of himself playing with a dog inside the office. "The best way to do meetings," he wrote in the caption.

On Thursday, the Bengaluru-based company launched the S1 Air. Within an hour of the opening of the window, Ola Electric had received the first 1000 bookings, with the number rising to 3000 shortly after.

