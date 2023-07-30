‘Ready to ship soon’: Ola Electric CEO shares photo of S1 Airs lined up at Futurefactory
The S1 Air is priced at ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who have already made their bookings, and ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for regular customers.
Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and CEO of Ola Electric, has shared a photo of the S1 Air electric scooters lined up at Futurefactory, the company's Tamil Nadu-based manufacturing facility, noting that these will be ready for shipping ‘soon.’
“S1 Airs coming off the line at the Futurefactory and will be ready to ship soon. It is an amazing scooter!” Aggarwal tweeted along with the image.
The Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer launched the S1 Air on July 27 and the purchase window opened on the same day, a day before the original date. Within an hour of the opening of the window, Ola Electric had received the first 1000 bookings, with the number rising to 3000 shortly after.
Ola S1 Air: Price
It is priced at ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for those who have already made their bookings. For regular customers, on the other hand, it is available for ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom).
Ola S1 Air: Features
While it is based on the same platform as the S1 Pro, the EV, however, gets multiple cost-cutting features, including a smaller 3kWh battery pack with a 125km range on a single charge, and more. It will draw power from a 4.5kW (6 bhp) hub motor.
Ola S1 Air: Top speed
Ola Electric claims that the S1 Air has a top speed of 90kmph, and takes just 3.3 seconds to accelerate from 0-40kmph.
Ola S1 Air: Rivals
It will rival the likes of 450S (Ather), iQube (TVS) and other e-scooters.
