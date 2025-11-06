Edit Profile
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Ola Electric Q2 Results: Revenue plunges 43% on sliding sales, loss narrows

    Ola Electric Q2 Results FY26: Consolidated net loss stood at 418 crore in Q2 FY26 on revenue that fell 43.16% year-on-year to 690 crore.

    Updated on: Nov 06, 2025 11:21 AM IST
    By Tushar Deep Singh
    Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. narrowed its losses in July-September 2025 even as revenue plunged 43%, amid fewer takers for electric two-wheelers.

    Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal. (Reuters)
    Consolidated net loss of the Bengaluru-based EV maker stood at 418 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, as against 495 crore loss in Q2 FY25, on revenue that fell 43.16% year-on-year to 690 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

    Ola Electric Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY)

    • Revenue down 43.16% at 690 crore
    • EBITDA loss of 203 crore vs – 379 crore
    • Net loss at 418 crore vs – 495 crore

    Accounting for the automotive business only, revenue from operations fell 43.32% year-on-year to 688 crore, even as EBITDA turned positive at 2 crore versus EBITDA loss of 162 crore in Q2 FY25.

    Gross margin—which is the difference between ‘revenue from operations’ and ‘costs of goods sold’—fell 6.22% year-on-year to 211 crore.

    © 2025 HindustanTimes