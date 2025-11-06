Ola Electric Q2 Results: Revenue plunges 43% on sliding sales, loss narrows

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd. narrowed its losses in July-September 2025 even as revenue plunged 43%, amid fewer takers for electric two-wheelers. Ola Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal. (Reuters)

Consolidated net loss of the Bengaluru-based EV maker stood at ₹418 crore in the three months ended 30 September 2025, as against ₹495 crore loss in Q2 FY25, on revenue that fell 43.16% year-on-year to ₹690 crore, according to an exchange filing on Thursday.

Ola Electric Q2 Results FY26 (Consolidated, YoY) Revenue down 43.16% at ₹ 690 crore

690 crore EBITDA loss of ₹ 203 crore vs – ₹ 379 crore

203 crore vs – 379 crore Net loss at ₹ 418 crore vs – ₹ 495 crore Accounting for the automotive business only, revenue from operations fell 43.32% year-on-year to ₹688 crore, even as EBITDA turned positive at ₹2 crore versus EBITDA loss of ₹162 crore in Q2 FY25.

Gross margin—which is the difference between ‘revenue from operations’ and ‘costs of goods sold’—fell 6.22% year-on-year to ₹211 crore.