IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / On Budget day, gold prices at 47,970 per 10 gram; silver at 69,800 per kg
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
business

On Budget day, gold prices at 47,970 per 10 gram; silver at 69,800 per kg

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 at 11 am today.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:03 AM IST

On a day Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to present Union Budget 2021, the price of 22 carat gold and 24 carat gold across India rose to 47,970 and 48,970 per 10 gram, respectively, on Monday, according to the Good Returns website. On Sunday, 22 carat gold was being sold at 47,960 per 10 gram while 24 carat gold was available at 48,960 per 10 gram, the website shows. Silver, however, stayed put, and is available at 69,800 per kilogram, according to the website.

Also Read | What to expect from finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget 2021-22

Gold jewellery price varies across India, the second-largest consumer of the metal, due to a number of factors like excise duty, state taxes etc. Accordingly, in New Delhi, 22 carat and 24 carat gold are available at 47,970 and 52,320 per 10 gram respectively, while in Mumbai these are priced at 47,970 and 48,970. In Chennai, 22 carat gold is at 46,570 per 10 gram while 24 carat gold is at 50,790. In Kolkata, meanwhile, these are at 48,340 and 51,040 respectively.

Silver, on the other hand, is at 69,800 per kilogram in Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata while in Chennai it is at 74,600 per kilogram.

The All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) has urged the central government to reduce customs duty on gold to 4% and withdraw tax collected at source (TCS), among other things. “We urge the government to reduce the customs duty to 4% from the current 12.5%. If the tax rate is not kept at this level, it will encourage smuggling and encourage people to do unorganised business,” new agency PTI quoted GJC chairman Ashish Pethe as saying.

Also Read | Centre may slash customs duty on gold

Finance minister Sitharaman will present the Budget at 11 am on Monday. This will be the country’s first-ever “paperless” budget as the finance ministry decided to keep it that way due to the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Ahead of Budget, Sensex opens 300 points higher at 46,591, Nifty above 13,700

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
READ FULL STORY
Close
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
People buy gold at a jewellery store in Pune in this file photo. (Rahul Raut/HT Photo)
business

On Budget day, gold prices at 47,970 per 10 gram; silver at 69,800 per kg

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 09:03 AM IST
Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2021 at 11 am today.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bank holidays are of two types.
Bank holidays are of two types.
business

Here is a list of bank holidays falling in month of February 2021

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:49 AM IST
  • The bank holidays are listed by the state government, Central government, and union territories under the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Stock Exchange(AP File Photo )
New York Stock Exchange(AP File Photo )
business

Wall Street gears up for second bout against Reddit traders

Reuters, Boston/london
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 06:20 AM IST
Amid the wild price fluctuations, the amount of position covering last week by US hedge funds, buying and selling, was the highest since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, according to an analysis by Goldman Sachs Group Inc
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maruti sold a record 106,443 CNG vehicles in FY20. According to the company, sales of such vehicles have grown at an annualized average of 15.5% over five years through FY20.(Mint)
Maruti sold a record 106,443 CNG vehicles in FY20. According to the company, sales of such vehicles have grown at an annualized average of 15.5% over five years through FY20.(Mint)
business

Green tax may drive up CNG vehicle sales

By Malyaban Ghosh, Livemint, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:12 AM IST
The government proposal will also likely boost the resale value of CNG vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bankers said a new round of AQR, if it happens, is unlikely to throw up any surprises.(Mint)
Bankers said a new round of AQR, if it happens, is unlikely to throw up any surprises.(Mint)
business

‘New AQR won’t throw up surprises’

By Shayan Ghosh, Livemint, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 01, 2021 05:07 AM IST
The last round of AQR, undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), showed how different banks had unevenly classified loan exposures to the same borrower.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India’s peak demand in FY19 was at 168.74GW . The country has a power-generation capacity of 373.43GW.(AP | Representational image)
India’s peak demand in FY19 was at 168.74GW . The country has a power-generation capacity of 373.43GW.(AP | Representational image)
business

Power demand hits an all-time high of 189.6GW

By HT Correspondent, Livemint, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:10 AM IST
India’s daily power demand has been on a record-breaking trend during the month, touching 187.3GW on January 22 and 185.82GW on January 20.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GST collection in January 2021 is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,19,847 crore, an 8.15% jump from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,10,818 crore collected in January 2020.(Mint)
GST collection in January 2021 is 1,19,847 crore, an 8.15% jump from 1,10,818 crore collected in January 2020.(Mint)
business

GST collections surge to record 1.2 L-cr in January

By Rajeev Jayaswal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:43 AM IST
Tax collection in January beat the previous collection of Rs. 1,15,174 crore in the last month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GST revenue collection for January 2021 almost touches <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.20 lakh crore: Govt(PTI)
GST revenue collection for January 2021 almost touches 1.20 lakh crore: Govt(PTI)
business

GST revenue collection for January almost touched 1.20 lakh crore: Govt

By hindustantimes.com, HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 31, 2021 09:06 PM IST
The revenues for the month of January 2021 are 8% higher than the GST revenues in the same month last year, which in itself was more than 1.1 lakh crore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
American Airlines, the most indebted major US carrier, paid 11.75% in June to raise $2.5 billion via the bond market.(AP file photo)
American Airlines, the most indebted major US carrier, paid 11.75% in June to raise $2.5 billion via the bond market.(AP file photo)
business

Reddit army bailout: Desperate companies get new lifelines

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Traders are now keeping their eyes on other Reddit picks, such as GameStop Corp., Express Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., and Naked Brand Group Ltd., for potential stock sales.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for GameStop is displayed on the Robinhood App as another screen displays the Robinhood logo in this photo illustration January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Trading information for GameStop is displayed on the Robinhood App as another screen displays the Robinhood logo in this photo illustration January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

GameStop short nightmare shows few signs of becoming a contagion

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 07:32 PM IST
For now, while Reddit-fueled stock jocks may have drowned out every other narrative, they’re unlikely to completely subsume the bull market.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Toyota said its sale had increased in the month of January.
Toyota said its sale had increased in the month of January.
business

Toyota strike: Siddaramaiah backs workers, to raise issue in assembly

By Sharan Poovanna | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • The strike had led to a short-term impact on the production and delivery of company brand vehicles during the peak of India's festive season.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
RBI data throws light on the extent of stress caused by the covid-induced economic slump.(MINT_PRINT)
business

RBI likely to maintain status quo on interest rate, say experts

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 03:46 PM IST
The current repo rate or rate at which the RBI lends to banks is 4 per cent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo for representational purpose(Bloomberg)
File photo for representational purpose(Bloomberg)
business

Emirates, DP World, Dubai Airports aim to help transport 2 billion vaccines

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:50 PM IST
In a Twitter post on Sunday, the media office cited Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, chief executive of Emirates Airline and chairman of Dubai Airports, as saying the three companies had formed a logistics alliance "to expedite the worldwide transport of urgently needed vaccines through Dubai".
READ FULL STORY
Close
"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism," Truss added. (REUTERS)
"It is vital that we keep borders open, we resist vaccine nationalism, we resist protectionism," Truss added. (REUTERS)
business

EU offers guarantees for Covid-19 vaccine deliveries, says UK minister

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 31, 2021 02:47 PM IST
"We are absolutely confident that we can continue to deliver our programme. We have received ressurance from the European Union that those contracts will not be disrupted," British trade minister Liz Truss said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP