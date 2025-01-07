OnePlus 13 series launch: Expected price, date, time, where to watch, other details

OnePlus is set to officially launch the OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13R, a special edition of the OnePlus Buds Pro 3, and possibly the OnePlus Watch 3 with advanced health monitoring features on Tuesday, January 7, 2025. Here’s everything you need to know about the OnePlus 13 India launch. (OnePlus)

The launch will be live-streamed on YouTube at 9 pm IST tonight.

The devices will be available for purchase via Amazon, OnePlus stores, and other participating retailers across the country.

OnePlus 13

The OnePlus 13, the company’s flagship model, will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip.

The phone will be featuring three 50 MP cameras at the back and a 32 MP selfie camera, as per leaks.

It will come with a quad-curved display, unlike its predecessor, with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The phone will also be having a vegan leather finish.

OnePlus 13R

The OnePlus 13R is a slightly more affordable variant, most likely powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip.

It may also be the first R-series smartphone from OnePlus to also have a dedicated telephoto lens.

The phone may feature a 1.5K resolution OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and a flat-panel design.

Both the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R will have an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Both the phones may get a larger 6,000 mAh battery with 100W fast wired charging support. The OnePlus 13 is in addition, also expected to get wireless charging support.

Both the smartphones will also be running the Android 15-based OxygenOS 15 which will receive at least four major Android OS upgrades along with five years of security updates.

Expected price

The OnePlus 13's base variant mostly may be priced between ₹65,000 and ₹70,000, while the cheaper OnePlus 13R may cost less than ₹50,000.