Online passport portal to be unavailable till September 2. Here's why

The online portal for passport application will be shut for the next five days for maintenance exercise. During this time, no new appointments can be scheduled. The appointments booked earlier for August 30 will be rescheduled. The Passport Seva portal is undergoing maintenance from August 29 to September 2. Existing appointments on August 30 will be rescheduled, and new appointments cannot be made.

"Passport Seva portal will be down for technical maintenance from 29th August 2024, Thursday 20:00 hrs IST to 2nd September, Monday 06:00 hrs IST. System will not be available during this period for citizens and for all MEA/RPO/BOI/ISP/DoP/Police Authorities. The already booked appointments for 30th August 2024 will be suitably rescheduled and informed to applicants," Passport Seva portal said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the maintenance is part of routine procedures. NDTV reported citing a source, "For rescheduling of appointments, we always have contingency plans. The maintenance activity for a public centric service (like Passport Seva Kendras) is always planned in advance so that no inconvenience is meted out to public. So rescheduling an appointment will not be a challenge."

Read more: These are richest zodiac signs in India as per Hurun 2024 Rich List

The Passport Seva portal is used by people to book appointments at designated centres across the country to apply for a new passport or renew one. For verification, applicants must reach the passport centres on the day of their appointment. Following this, there's a police verification stage and then the passport reaches the applicant's address.