Reliance introduces Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer, JioTV+ offerings and more

Mukesh Ambani introduced ‘Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer’ at Reliance AGM today. Talking about the new offering, he said, “Jio users will get up to 100 GB of free cloud storage, to securely store and access all their photos, videos, documents, all other digital content, and data. We plan to launch the Jio AI-Cloud Welcome offer starting Diwali this year, bringing a powerful and affordable solution where cloud data storage and data-powered AI services are available to everyone everywhere." Mobile sim card packets for Jio Platforms Ltd., a unit of Reliance Industries Ltd., in Mumbai, India, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.(Bloomberg)

Reflecting on the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI), he said, “True power of AI lies in making it accessible to everyone, everywhere. With Jio's AI Everywhere For Everyone vision, we are committed to democratising AI, offering powerful AI models and services to everyone in India at the most affordable prices. To achieve this, we are laying the groundwork for a truly national AI infrastructure. We plan to establish gigawatt scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by Reliance's green energy, reflecting our commitment to sustainability and a greener future."

New JioTV+ offerings

On what is new in JioTV+, Akash Ambani said, “JioTV+ brings all your entertainment—live TV, on-demand shows, and apps—together in one easy-to-use platform. With JioTV+, you get access to over 860 live TV channels, with all leading channels in stunning High Definition, plus the best content from apps like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and Hotstar—all in one place. And we've optimized JioTV+ for a super-fast channel switching experience."

Jio Phonecall AI

Akash Ambani also introduced the new Jio Phonecall AI saying, “Excited to talk about a new service that we are developing, that makes using AI as easy as making a phone call. We call this service Jio Phonecall AI, which lets you use AI with every phone call. Jio Phonecall AI can record and store any call in Jio Cloud and automatically transcribe it, which means automatically convert it from voice to text. It can also summarize the call, and even translate it into another language. This allows anyone to easily capture and access important voice conversations, making them searchable, shareable, and understandable across languages—all with just a few clicks."