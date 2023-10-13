'Only one constant ‘: Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal announces wife Geetansha’s pregnancy in heart-warming post

Ritesh Agarwal, the founder of Oyo Rooms, has announced the pregnancy of his wife, Geetansha Sood. In a heart-warming post, the billionaire wrote that his wife was “by my side through it all.”

Ritesh Agarwal and Geetansha Sood. (Twitter )

"I met Geet eleven years ago, when I was just a teenager chasing dreams, trying to convince my family that I wanted to build my own company from scratch. There was only one constant who was by my side through it all, and it was her. The highs of happiness and milestones, the lows of pain and loss, we’ve been through so much together," he wrote in a post on X.

Agarwal and Geetansha got married in March this year.

"This year, we got married, which was one of the happiest moments of my life. And my family and I navigated through various highs and lows. Now, as Geet and I reflect on (and process) our transition from being children, to teenagers, to partners, to parents, I couldn’t be more excited. Our coming of age may have come and gone but I’m glad I got to share it all with you. It’s time to share parenthood," he added.

"PS: Feel free to share your best recommendations for nappies, strollers, and toys with us. And if you happen to be a startup with something innovative, even better. Seriously, I'm in the market for some dad-level wisdom here," he quipped.

His wedding was attended by the who's-who of the business world, including Masayoshi Son, the CEO of SoftBank.

Within days of the wedding, Ritesh's father, Ramesh Agarwal, died after falling from the 20th floor of his residential building in Gurugram.

“With a heavy heart, my family and I, would like to share that our guiding light and strength, my father, Shri Ramesh Agarwal passed away on 10 March. He lived a full life and inspired me and so many of us, every single day. His death is a tremendous loss for our family. My father’s compassion and warmth saw us through our toughest times and carried us forward. His words will resonate deep in our hearts. We request everyone to respect our privacy in this time of grief," Agarwal had said.

Ritesh Agarwal will feature as a judge in the new season of Shark Tank India.

