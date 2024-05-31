 OpenAI launches ChatGPT Edu for universities: What is it? How can you use? All you need to know - Hindustan Times
OpenAI launches ChatGPT Edu for universities: What is it? How can you use? All you need to know

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
May 31, 2024 05:54 PM IST

ChatGPT Edu is OpenAI’s latest offering, meant to be affordable for educational institutions

OpenAI launched ChatGPT Edu, a new version of its AI chatbot, powered by GPT-4o, built for universities to responsibly deploy AI to students, faculty, researchers, and campus operations.

OpenAI's logo(REUTERS)
OpenAI's logo(REUTERS)

This new version can reason across text and vision, can perform advanced data analysis, has enterprise-level security and controls, and is meant to be affordable for educational institutions, the company announced on its official website on May 30.

To train its AI models, OpenAI turns to FT, signs content sharing deal

Conversations and data are not used to train OpenAI models, the company said.

The features of ChatGPT Edu includes text interpretation, coding, mathematics, data analytics, document summarization, the ability to build custom GPTs and share them within university workspaces, significantly higher message limits than the free version of ChatGPT, Improved language capabilities across quality and speed,and controls such as group permissions, SSO, SCIM 1, and GPT management.

OpenAI unveils new tool that can clone your voice. When will it be unveiled?

OpenAI claimed this development came about after the success universities like the University of Oxford, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, University of Texas at Austin, Arizona State University, and Columbia University were having with ChatGPT Enterprise.

The AI giant claims that its university partners had found innovative ways to use AI such as Professor Nabila El-Bassel’s team at Columbia University building a GPT to reduce overdose fatalities, Wharton undergrads and MBA students having discussions with a GPT trained on course materials for their final reflection assignments, and Christiane Reves, an assistant professor at Arizona State University developing a custom Language Buddies GPT for students to engage in German conversations.

ChatGPT's paid features now free, Sky voice removed

“Integrating OpenAI's technology into our educational and operational frameworks accelerates transformation,” said Kyle Bowen, Deputy CIO at Arizona State University. “We're collaborating across our community to harness these tools, extending our learnings as a scalable model for other institutions.”

