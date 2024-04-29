To train its AI models, OpenAI turns to FT, signs content sharing deal

CEO Sam Altman-led OpenAI has grabbed the attention of the world with its artificial intelligence-powered models since 2022, but it has not been smooth sailing. Even though it has the backing of one of the biggest companies in the world, Microsoft, it is having to turn to a number of other sources for something that is critical for the company - information. Not just information, but thoroughly verified information on which to train its AI models so that they don’t provide the wrong data and above all stop hallucinating. Something that has been a key area that requires a thorough overhaul. OpenAI has already signed up with the Associated Press, Axel Springer, Le Monde and Prisa Media.(REUTERS)

OpenAI has been looking for partners for just such kind of information and it looks to have found one - the venerable Financial Times. This is not the first such media-linked deal. OpenAI has already signed up with the Associated Press, Axel Springer, Le Monde and Prisa Media. These associations show that English is not the only focus for OpenAI.

Today, Reuters reports that Financial Times has signed a deal with OpenAI to license its content for the development of AI models. This will allow its ChatGPT chatbot to answer queries. It will also have summaries showing the linkage with the newspaper.

"We're keen to explore the practical outcomes regarding news sources and AI through this partnership," said FT Group CEO John Ridding. However, neither comapany has revealed the financial terms of the agreement.

In a joint statement, the newspaper FT and OpenAI announced their latest collaboration, aiming to bolster the capabilities of the ChatGPT chatbot. This partnership entails integrating archived content from FT into the chatbot and jointly innovating to introduce new AI products and features tailored for FT readers, Reuters reported.

ChatGPT is an artificial intelligence language model developed by OpenAI. It utilizes deep learning techniques to understand and generate human-like text based on input provided to it. ChatGPT is designed to engage in conversation, answer questions, and generate text in a wide range of styles and topics. It has applications in various fields such as customer service, content generation, language translation, and education. ChatGPT's versatility and natural language processing capabilities make it a powerful tool for communication and text generation tasks.