Over 4.67 crore ITRs filed so far, 15.49 lakh alone in single day

  • The last date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers is December 31, extended from the original date of July 31, 2021.
For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.(Representational Photo/MINT)
Updated on Dec 28, 2021 03:28 PM IST
PTI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Over 4.67 crore Income Tax Returns have been filed including over 15.49 lakh ITRs filed on December 27 alone, the I-T department said on Tuesday.

The last date for filing ITRs for 2020-21 fiscal ended March 31, 2021, by individual taxpayers is December 31, extended from the original date of July 31, 2021.

"A total of 4,67,45,249 #ITRs have been filed up to 27.12.2021 including 15,49,831 #ITRs filed on the day itself," the department tweeted giving details of ITRs filed for Assessment Year 2021-22 (2020-21 fiscal year).

This includes over 2.50 crore ITR-1 and over 1.17 crore ITR-4.

ITR Form 1 (Sahaj) and ITR Form 4 (Sugam) are simpler forms that cater to a large number of small and medium taxpayers. Sahaj can be filed by an individual having income up to 50 lakh and who receives income from salary, one house property/other sources (interest etc).

ITR-4 can be filed by individuals, HUFs and firms with total income up to 50 lakh and having income from business and profession.

For 2019-20 fiscal, 5.95 crore ITRs were filed till the extended deadline of January 10, 2021.

Tuesday, December 28, 2021
