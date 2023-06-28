Ensure PAN-Aadhaar linkage by June 30. Else? Card will be inoperative | Repercussions

PAN and Aadhaar link: The deadline for linking Aadhaar and Permanent Account Number, or PAN cards is approaching. To offer income taxpayers more time, the government extended the deadline for integrating PAN and Aadhaar by three months to June 30. Individuals who have not yet linked their cards may do so by incurring a ₹1000 penalty.

3 days to go! What if you miss the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline?

Under Income Tax rules, taxpayers whose PANs have not been linked to their Aadhaar as needed will have their PANs inoperative on July 1, 2023. When the PAN card is not inoperative:

1) No refunds will be given for such PANs

2) No interest shall be payable on such refund while the PAN is inoperative

3) TDS and TCS shall be deducted/collected at a higher rate.

The PAN can, however, be made operational again in 30 days after informing the relevant authorities and paying a cost of Rs.1,000.

Link your PAN card with Aadhaar card online | 10 steps

1. Visit the official websites of the Income Tax Department of India: eportal.incometax.gov.in

2. If you haven't registered already, complete the registration process.

3. Your PAN card or Aadhaar number will serve as your user ID.

4. Log in to the portal using your user ID, password, and date of birth.

5. Look for a pop-up notification on your screen that mentions the linking of PAN with Aadhaar. If it doesn't appear, navigate to the 'Quick Links' section on the left side of the homepage.

6. Click on the 'Link Aadhaar' option.

7. Enter your PAN number, Aadhaar number, and your name as mentioned on your Aadhaar card.

8. If applicable, check the box that says "I have only the year of birth on Aadhaar card."

9. Verify the Captcha code.

10. Once the details you provided match your PAN and Aadhaar records, you will receive a confirmation notification confirming the successful linking of your Aadhaar and PAN card.

Penalty fee for Aadhaar card PAN card linking

According to the Ministry of Finance's revenue department notification, citizens can link their Aadhaar card to their PAN online for a fee of Rs. 1000 by June 30.

Aadhaar-PAN linking was free before March 31, 2022. Since April 1 last year, a fee of ₹500 was imposed and was later increased to ₹1,000 from July 1, 2022.

