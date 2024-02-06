 Paytm FASTag to stop working after February 29? What you should do - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Paytm FASTag to stop working after February 29? What you should do

Paytm FASTag to stop working after February 29? What you should do

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 02:08 PM IST

Paytm FASTag: In case you own a Paytm FASTag this is what you need to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed Paytm Payments Bank (PPBL) to stop accepting deposits or top-ups in any customer accounts including wallets and FASTags and other instruments after February 29 after a system audit report and compliance validation report of external auditors. The move, which primarily targets Paytm's banking operations, allows customers to still utilize Paytm for digital payments as long as their account remains connected to an external bank, RBI said.

Paytm FASTag: A man points to the FASTag on his vehicle's windshield, at the toll office at Kherki-Daula toll plaza, in Gurugram.
Paytm FASTag: A man points to the FASTag on his vehicle's windshield, at the toll office at Kherki-Daula toll plaza, in Gurugram.

The central bank said, “No further deposits or credit transactions or top-ups shall be allowed in any customer accounts, prepaid instruments, wallets, FASTags, NCMC cards, etc. after February 29, 2024, other than any interest, cashbacks, or refunds which may be credited anytime."

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Read more: TCS shares rally 4%, cross 15 lakh crore market cap: What's happening

In case you own a Paytm FASTag this is what you need to know:

What is FASTag?

Rules mandate having a FASTag on the windshield of all your four-wheeler vehicles- an electronic toll collection system operated by the NHAI which uses the Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making payments at the toll booths using prepaid wallets.

What happens to your Paytm FASTag after February 29?

RBI allowed Paytm FASTag customers to finish their balances but they cannot load these instruments with more money starting from March 1.

Paytm said, “You can continue using the existing balances on your Paytm FASTag. We are working on effective solutions to ensure a seamless customer experience and will keep you updated. "

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On