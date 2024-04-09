 Paytm Payments Bank MD, CEO Surinder Chawla resigns - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Paytm Payments Bank MD, CEO Surinder Chawla resigns

ByHT News Desk
Apr 09, 2024 05:34 PM IST

Paytm Payments Bank MD, CEO Surinder Chawla resigns

Beleaguered fintech company Paytm on Tuesday announced that Surinder Chawla has resigned as the chief executive officer of its banking unit Paytm Payments Bank "on account of personal reasons".

Surinder Chawla.
Surinder Chawla.

Chawla's resignation comes amid Paytm Payments Bank facing prohibitory action from the Reserve Bank of India.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

"Surinder Chawla, Managing Director and CEO of PPBL has tendered his resignation on April 8, 2024, on account of personal reasons and to explore better career prospects. He will be relieved from PPBL w.e.f. close of business hours on June 26, 2024, unless changed by mutual consent," One97 Communications, Paytm brand owner, said in a regulatory filing.

Chawla was appointed as MD and CEO of the payments bank in January 2023 after the company received a nod from the RBI. Before joining PPBL, Chawla was working with RBL Bank, where he served as Head - Branch Banking and focused on expanding the CASA base, fee revenue, and cross-selling across channels.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On