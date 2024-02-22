Paytm shares fall 3% as Goldman Sachs cuts target price: What's happening

Paytm shares fell around 3 percent today (February 22) as Goldman Sachs put a 'neutral' rating on the stock and cut the target price to ₹450 from ₹860 per share. Goldman Sachs decreased revenue and adjusted EBITDA estimates for FY24E-26 by up to 36 percent and 80 percent as they expect FY25 revenues to decline by 21 percent on-year. On February 21, Paytm stock closed 5 percent higher at ₹395.05 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Paytm share price: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a store in Mumbai, India.(Bloomberg)

Paytm stock fell after RBI imposed strict restrictions on Paytm Payments Bank Ltd. (PPBL) but it has witnessed a sharp recovery recently, hitting 5 percent upper circuit three days in a row after RBI extended the deadline to March 15 and Paytm struck a deal with Axis Bank.

Although, Jefferies discontinued its rating on Paytm and has moved it to its list of 'Non-Rated' stocks while Morgan Stanley maintained an equal-weight rating on the stock with a target price of ₹555. Bernstein remained bullish on the stock saying, “Given the still depressed valuation and the removal of a major regulatory overhang, we see considerable upside and maintain our Outperform rating with a Target Price of ₹600.”