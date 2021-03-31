Petrol and diesel prices in your city, check today's rates here

Petrol and diesel prices across major cities of the country remained unchanged on Wednesday after being revised on Tuesday. On Tuesday, the fuel prices were reduced across the country due to reduction in the international crude prices. Before Tuesday, the fuel prices were not changed for four consecutive days. As per data available on Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) website on Wednesday, the price of one litre of petrol in Delhi stood at ₹90.56 while diesel was priced ₹80.87. In Mumbai, petrol is currently retailing at ₹99.98, while diesel costs ₹87.96.

Fuel prices were earlier revised on March 25, after they remained unchanged - and at record highs - for 24 days consecutive days. On March 25, petrol prices fell by 21 paise per litre and diesel prices were reduced by 20 paise. Notably, fuel prices vary in different states owing to the taxes levied on them by both central as well as state governments along with freight charges. These taxes make up for 60 per cent of the retail selling price of petrol and over 54 per cent of diesel. The fuel prices are generally revised on a daily basis in tandem with the benchmark international price and foreign exchange rates.

Here’s what you pay for a litre of petrol and diesel in your city on Wednesday (March 31):

City Petrol (Rs/litre) Diesel (Rs/litre) Delhi 90.56 80.87 Mumbai 96.98 87.96 Kolkata 90.77 83.75 Chennai 92.58 85.88 Bengaluru 93.59 85.75 Hyderabad 94.16 88.20 Bhopal 98.58 89.13 Patna 92.89 86.12 Lucknow 88.85 81.27 Noida 88.91 81.33

In the international market, oil prices fluctuated prior to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) meeting scheduled on Thursday. The meeting will be keenly watched as the organization is expected to decide on its output policy and an extension of supply curbs may be on the table, according to a report by news agency Reuters. West Texas Intermediate rose 0.2 per cent after falling 1.6 per cent on Tuesday, as forecasts continued to point to an economic recovery, a sign which is considered good for oil demand.