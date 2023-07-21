Petrol and diesel prices on July 21: Check latest rates in your city

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 21, 2023 09:45 AM IST

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) review fuel prices daily. The rates, whether new or same, are announced at 6am each day.

On Friday, petrol and diesel prices are largely constant across the country, even as minor revision has been made for some cities. In India, fuel costs are revised on a daily basis, by oil marketing companies (OMCs), who announce the rates – whether new or same –at 6am each day.

The previous pan-nation revision to fuel prices was made on May 21 last year. Since then, except in individual cases, the rates of petrol and diesel have remained constant, including in most major cities.

Fuel prices on July 21

In Delhi, one litre of petrol continues to be sold at 96.72, and diesel, 89.62. In Mumbai, a litre each of petrol and diesel is still at 106.31 and 94.27. In Kolkata, customers must pay 106.03 for a litre of petrol, and 102.63 in Chennai. In these two cities, diesel is priced at 92.76 and 94.24 per litre, respectively.

CityPetrol price (per litre)Diesel price (per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 98.65 88.95
Gurugram 97.04 89.91
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.41 93.65
Lucknow 96.57 89.76
Noida 96.65 89.82

It must also be noted that fuel prices vary from state-to-state. This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc.

