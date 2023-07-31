Petrol and diesel prices on July 31: Check latest rates for your city

On Monday, the prices of petrol and diesel are unchanged across major cities, which means that for 440 days, or nearly 63 weeks, fuel rates have been largely steady across the nation. This uniformity – except in individual cases – has been maintained since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was made.

In India, the rates of petrol and diesel are decided by oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, and Indian Oil, which review the prices on a daily basis. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day.

Petrol and diesel prices on July 31

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chennai ₹ 102.73 ₹ 94.33 Delhi ₹ 96.72 ₹ 89.62 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Mumbai ₹ 106.31 ₹ 94.27 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Patna ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04

Why fuel rates vary from state-to-state?

This is due to factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local charges, etc.

How to check daily petrol and diesel prices?

For this, Indian Oil customers must type RSP along with their city code, and send an SMS to 9224992249. The same format is to be used for Bharat Petroleum, but the SMS is to be sent on 9223112222. Hindustan Petroleum customers, on the other hand, must send HPPrice and their city code to 9222201122.

