Petrol and diesel prices on July 8: Check latest rates in your city today

ByHT News Desk
Jul 08, 2023 09:28 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices today: The fuel prices are revised daily at 6 am by the oil marketing companies.

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged on Saturday as per the rates announced by oil marketing companies. In Delhi, petrol was being sold at 96.72 per litre while the price of diesel stood at 89.62 per litre.In Mumbai, the prices of petrol and diesel stood at 106.31 per litre and 94.27 per litre respectively. The Centre and state governments charge hefty taxes on petrol and diesel, which you pay at the petrol pump. The Centre levies excise duty, while state governments charge Value Added Tax.Here are the petrol and diesel prices for other prominent cities on July 8, 2023.

HT Image
CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.6394.33
LUCKNOW96.4789.66
BENGALURU101.9487.89
PATNA107.2494.04

When are fuel prices announced?Petrol and diesel prices are announced daily at 6 am by the oil marketing companies. The fuel prices have to be adjusted as per the global rates. Does the government control prices?

Earlier, the government used to control fuel prices which were revised every 15 days. In 2014, the Centre de-regulated the prices. Since 2017, the petrol and diesel prices are revised daily.

Why are petrol and diesel prices different in states?Petrol prices in states come under VAT which is charged by the state government. Since every state has different VAT, hence the pricing differs.

Topics
fuel price petrol prices diesel prices
