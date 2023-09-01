Petrol and diesel prices on September 1: Check latest rates for your city

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept petrol and diesel prices unchanged across major cities on Friday, with minor changes made only in case of select places. In fact, fuel rates have stayed largely uniform since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to petrol and diesel prices was made.

OMCs (Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Indian Oil) review fuel prices daily, a practice that began in June 2017. The rates, whether revised or unchanged, are announced at 6am on the following day.

Petrol and diesel prices on September 1

According to the Goodreturns website, one litre of petrol continues to retail at ₹106.31, ₹106.03, and ₹96.72 in Mumbai, Kolkata, and national capital New Delhi, respectively. In Chennai, on the other hand, petrol once again comes for ₹102.63 per litre, after a minor ₹0.11 hike a day ago.

City Petrol (price/litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.49 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 Jaipur ₹ 108.51 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 Noida ₹ 96.94

In Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi, diesel remains at ₹94.27, ₹92.76, and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively. For Chennai, the rates reverted to ₹94.24 per litre, following Thursday's ₹0.09 hike.

City Diesel (price/litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 92.23 Bengaluru ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 84.26 Hyderabad ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 93.75 Lucknow ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 90.11

Why fuel prices vary across states?

This is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, among others.

