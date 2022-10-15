Petrol and diesel prices today: Check latest rates in your city on October 15

Petrol and diesel rates remained unchanged on Saturday as well. According to the fuel prices released by oil companies, the fuel prices are the highest in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.In Sriganganagar, one litre of petrol costs ₹113.49 while diesel price stands at ₹98.24 per litre. In Maharashtra's Parbhani, petrol and diesel prices stood at ₹109.45 per litre and ₹95.85 per litre. The fuel prices in the national capital stood at ₹96.72 per litre and ₹89.62 per litre respectively. On the other hand, petrol costs ₹106.31 per litre while diesel costs ₹94.27 per litre. The petrol and diesel price was the cheapest in Port Blair at ₹84.1 per litre and ₹79.74 per litre respectively. Here are the petrol and diesel prices of top Indian cities on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

CITY PETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE) NEW DELHI 96.72 89.62 MUMBAI 106.31 94.27 KOLKATA 106.03 92.76 CHENNAI 102.63 94.24 BENGALURU 101.94 87.89 JAIPUR 108.48 93.72 CHANDIGARH 96.20 84.26 LUCKNOW 96.57 89.76

If you wish to check petrol and diesel prices in your city daily, you can do it by just sending an SMS. The Indian Oil customers need to type RSP and send it to 9224992249. The HPCL customers need to type HPPRICE and send it to 9222201122. The BPCL customers need to type RSP and send it to 9223112222.

