business

Petrol, diesel prices in India on July 28. Check fuel rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices today: Here's a list of petrol and diesel prices in prominent cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and others.
Petrol and diesel prices more or less remain unchanged from Wednesday(Representative image)
Updated on Jul 28, 2022 01:13 PM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Petrol and diesel prices remained unchanged for the 68th straight day for several states except Maharashtra. This comes at crude oil now costs $106.96 per barrel.After Maharashtra reduced VAT on petrol and diesel, fuel is costliest in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar with petrol costing 113.49 per litre and diesel costing 98.24 per litre.The petrol price in Mumbai is at 106.31 per litre while one litre of diesel costs 94.27 in the maximum city. In Delhi, petrol costs 96.72 while the cost of diesel stands at 89.62 per litre.On Thursday, petrol is the cheapest in Port Blair at 84.10 per litre while diesel costs 79.74 per litre.

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NEW DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.03 92.76
CHENNAI102.6392.76
BENGALURU101.94 87.89
LUCKNOW 96.57  89.76
SRIGANGANAGAR (RAJASTHAN) 113.49 98.24
PORT BLAIR 84.1  79.74
PARBHANI (MAHARASHTRA)109.3795.77

Source: IOC

On May 21, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced slashing the prices of petrol and diesel by 9.5 per litre and 7 per litre after the Centre reduced excise duties by 8 and 6.

