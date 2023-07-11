Petrol and diesel prices on July 11: Check latest rates in your city

On Tuesday, oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged across all major cities, which means that petrol and diesel prices across the country have been largely stable since May 21 last year,when the previous pan-India revision to these was carried out.

Also Read | Petrol and diesel prices on July 10: Check latest rates in your city

Representational Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Accordingly, a litre each of petrol and diesel in Delhi continues to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, while in Mumbai, customers must pay ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.27 for the same quantity of diesel. It must, however, also be noted that fuel prices may vary from state-to-state; this is because of factors such as value-added tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 97.12 ₹ 92.87 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Chennai ₹ 102.86 ₹ 94.46 Gurugram ₹ 96.84 ₹ 89.72 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Lucknow ₹ 96.56 ₹ 89.75 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In India, OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum review petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. The rates, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6am each day. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil in the international market.

Indian Oil customers can find out daily rates by sending RSP with their city code to 9224992249. Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum customers, on the other hand, must send RSP with their city code to 9223112222 and 9222201122, respectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON