Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 24: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on April 24: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 24, 2023 09:44 AM IST

Across major cities, fuel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was done.

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged on the first day of the week. This means that in all major cities, petrol and diesel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done.

On Monday, therefore, customers in Delhi must continue to pay 96.72 for a litre of petrol and 89.62 for an equal quantity of diesel. while people in Mumbai must pay 106.31 and 94.27 respectively. Here are the rates, meanwhile, for other major cities:

CityPetrol ( per litre)Diesel ( per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.42 92.17
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chennai 102.63 94.24
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 108.48 93.72
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Lucknow 96.47 89.66
Noida 96.65 89.82
Patna 107.24 94.04
Pune 105.77 92.30

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

