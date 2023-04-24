Petrol, diesel prices on April 24: What are the latest rates in your city?

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) kept fuel rates unchanged on the first day of the week. This means that in all major cities, petrol and diesel prices have been largely steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision to fuel prices was done.

What are the latest fuel rates in your city? Check here (Representational Image)

On Monday, therefore, customers in Delhi must continue to pay ₹96.72 for a litre of petrol and ₹89.62 for an equal quantity of diesel. while people in Mumbai must pay ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 respectively. Here are the rates, meanwhile, for other major cities:

City Petrol ( ₹ per litre) Diesel ( ₹ per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.42 ₹ 92.17 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.48 ₹ 93.72 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Lucknow ₹ 96.47 ₹ 89.66 Noida ₹ 96.65 ₹ 89.82 Patna ₹ 107.24 ₹ 94.04 Pune ₹ 105.77 ₹ 92.30

How do OMCs determine fuel prices?

OMCs such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and determine petrol and diesel prices on a daily basis. These are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

