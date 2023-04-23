Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 23: What are the latest rates in your city?

Petrol, diesel prices on April 23: What are the latest rates in your city?

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 23, 2023 10:28 AM IST

In Delhi, one litre each of petrol and diesel continues to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively, and ₹106.31 and ₹94.27 in Mumbai.

There was no change to fuel prices in major cities on Sunday, which means that, except for individual cases, petrol and diesel rates across the country have been steady since May 21 last year, when the previous pan-India revision was announced.

By and large, fuel prices across the country have been steady since May 21 last year (Representational Photo)

This, therefore, means that in Delhi, a litre each of petrol and diesel continues to be available for 96.72 and 89.62 respectively, while the corresponding figures for Mumbai are 106.31 and 94.27. In Kolkata, meanwhile, 1 litre of petrol costs 106.03, and an equal quantity of diesel can be bought for 92.76. In Chennai, on the other hand, these are at 102.63 and 94.24.

Fuel prices in other major cities on April 23, 2023:

CityPetrol ( per litre)Diesel ( per litre)
Ahmedabad 96.40  92.23 
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Chandigarh 96.20 84.26
Guwahati 97.07 89.11
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Jaipur 109.66 94.28
Lucknow 96.35 89.55
Noida 96.59 89.76
Patna 107.59 94.36
Pune 105.78 92.30

How are fuel prices determined in India and by whom?

In India, oil marketing companies (OMCs) such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum determine petrol and diesel prices. This is done on a daily basis, and rates are determined in accordance with the price of crude oil throughout the world.

Why fuel prices vary across states?

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced at 6 am on the day . These, however, vary from state-to-state; this is due to criteria such as Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

petrol diesel
