Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 2: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on April 2: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 02, 2023 08:38 AM IST

Kerala saw higher fuel prices from Saturday as the state government hiked the price of petrol and diesel by ₹2.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained steady on Sunday for the 10th consecutive month after the last fuel price change in May 2022. While Mumbaikars can buy petrol at 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre, Delhiites need to shell out slightly less for fuel as petrol and diesel prices stood at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre, respectively.

In Chennai, 1 litre of petrol currently costs 102.63 and the rate of diesel is 94.24 per litre. Petrol is being sold in Kolkata at 106.03 per litre and diesel at 92.76 per litre.

Here are the fuel rates in other cities:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
Lucknow96.5789.76
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Jaipur108.4893.72
Bhopal108.6593.90
Gurugram97.1890.05

Foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices are some of the factors that determine the price of fuel, which also vary according to a state’s local taxes, Value Added Tax (VAT) and freight charges. It is revised daily at 6 am by oil marketing companies in case of any rate updates.

On Saturday, the price of commercial LPG cylinders became cheaper by 91.50. The rate of domestic LPG cylinders remained unchanged.

According to Indian Oil's website, consumers can receive the latest fuel price notifications on their smartphones by sending a text message to the number 9224992249 in the format - RSP (space) Dealer code of fuel pump.

On Saturday, oil fell for the fifth consecutive month, culminating in its second quarterly drop since early 2020. Prices have slid against a backdrop of gloomy US economic sentiment and a banking crisis that rattled broader markets.

(With inputs from Reuters)

