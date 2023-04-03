Petrol, diesel prices on April 3: Check rates in your city

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained stagnant on Monday for the 11th consecutive month since the last revision of fuel prices in May 2022. In Mumbai, petrol is currently being sold at ₹106.31 per litre and diesel at ₹94.27 per litre. In the national capital of Delhi, petrol and diesel prices retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 per litre, respectively. The Kerala government increased fuel prices by ₹ 2 from April 1. (representative)

1 litre of petrol currently costs ₹102.63 while diesel is ₹94.24 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, petrol is available at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government increased fuel prices by ₹2 from April 1.

Here are the fuel rates in other cities:

CITY PETROL (Rs/LITRE) DIESEL (Rs/LITRE) Lucknow 96.57 89.76 Bengaluru 101.94 87.89 Jaipur 108.48 93.72 Bhopal 108.65 93.90 Gurugram 97.18 90.05

Apart from foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices, the cost of fuel depends on a state’s taxation rules and freight charges.

On Saturday, petroleum companies cut the rate of commercial LPG cylinders by ₹91.50. The price of domestic LPG cylinders remains the same.

People can also know the daily fuel prices by sending an sms to the number - 9224992249 in the format - RSP (space) Dealer code of fuel pump, as per Indian Oil's official website.

Oil prices soared almost six percent in Asian trade Monday morning after major producers led by Saudi Arabia announced a surprise cut of more than one million barrels per day.

