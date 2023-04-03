Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 3: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on April 3: Check rates in your city

ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny
Apr 03, 2023 07:12 AM IST

In Kolkata, petrol is currently available at ₹106.03 per litre and diesel at ₹92.76 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in India remained stagnant on Monday for the 11th consecutive month since the last revision of fuel prices in May 2022. In Mumbai, petrol is currently being sold at 106.31 per litre and diesel at 94.27 per litre. In the national capital of Delhi, petrol and diesel prices retail at 96.72 and 89.62 per litre, respectively.

The Kerala government increased fuel prices by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2 from April 1. (representative)
The Kerala government increased fuel prices by 2 from April 1. (representative)

1 litre of petrol currently costs 102.63 while diesel is 94.24 per litre in Chennai. In Kolkata, petrol is available at 106.03 per litre and diesel at 92.76 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government increased fuel prices by 2 from April 1. 

Here are the fuel rates in other cities:

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
Lucknow96.5789.76
Bengaluru101.9487.89
Jaipur108.4893.72
Bhopal108.6593.90
Gurugram97.1890.05

Apart from foreign exchange rates and international benchmark prices, the cost of fuel depends on a state’s taxation rules and freight charges. 

On Saturday, petroleum companies cut the rate of commercial LPG cylinders by 91.50. The price of domestic LPG cylinders remains the same.

People can also know the daily fuel prices by sending an sms to the number - 9224992249 in the format - RSP (space) Dealer code of fuel pump, as per Indian Oil's official website.

Oil prices soared almost six percent in Asian trade Monday morning after major producers led by Saudi Arabia announced a surprise cut of more than one million barrels per day.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 03, 2023
