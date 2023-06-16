Petrol, diesel prices on June 16: Check latest rates in your city

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) on Friday kept fuel rates unchanged across the country, which means that since May 21 last year, there has been no pan-India revision to petrol and diesel prices.

Last week, on June 11, however, the Punjab government revised the value-added tax (VAT) on fuel, which meant that a litre each of petrol and diesel in the state became costlier by 93 paise and 89 paise respectively.

Fuel prices on June 16, 2023

That the OMCs have kept fuel prices unchanged, means that in Delhi, one litre of petrol and an equal quantity of diesel continues to retail at ₹96.72 and ₹89.62 respectively. In Mumbai, customers will have to shell out ₹106.31 for a litre of petrol and ₹94.27 for the same quantity of diesel.

City Petrol price (per litre) Diesel price (per litre) Ahmedabad ₹ 96.27 ₹ 92.01 Bengaluru ₹ 101.94 ₹ 87.89 Chandigarh ₹ 96.20 ₹ 84.26 Chennai ₹ 102.63 ₹ 94.24 Hyderabad ₹ 109.66 ₹ 97.82 Jaipur ₹ 108.08 ₹ 93.36 Kolkata ₹ 106.03 ₹ 92.76 Lucknow ₹ 96.57 ₹ 89.76 Noida ₹ 96.77 ₹ 89.94 Patna ₹ 108.12 ₹ 94.86

How to check fuel prices?

These are reviewed daily by OMCs; the rates – revised or untouched – are announced at 6am each day. Also, these vary from state-to-state (and sometimes, city-to-city within a state) due to factors such as VAT, freight charges, local taxes, etc.

To check fuel prices via SMS, send a message on 92249 92249 in the following format: “RSP (space) dealer code of petrol pump”

Click here for details.

