Petrol, diesel prices on May 31: Check latest rates in your city

ByHT News Desk
May 31, 2023 10:48 AM IST

Petrol, diesel prices: Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review the fuel prices on a daily basis.

Continuing the year-long price stability trend, the prices of petrol and diesel remained unchanged on Wednesday as compared to the figures of Tuesday. Fuel rates in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai have remained same since May 21 last year, when the centre announced to slash the excise duty on petrol and diesel.

A motorcyclist makes payment using Rs. 2000 note, at a petrol pump, in Lucknow. (PTI)

CITYPETROL (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL (Rs/LITRE)
DELHI96.7289.62
MUMBAI106.3194.27
KOLKATA106.0392.76
CHENNAI102.7494.25
BENGALURU101.9487.89

Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum review and update petrol and diesel prices daily based on the most recent market trends.

The rates for each day, whether new or unchanged, are announced daily at 6 am. These, however, vary from state-to-state due to Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes etc.

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

petrol prices petrol diesel diesel prices + 2 more
