Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices today, March 1: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices today, March 1: Check latest fuel rates in your city

business
Published on Mar 01, 2023 08:22 AM IST

One litre of petrol in the national capital of Delhi is being sold at ₹96.72.

In Jaipur, consumers can buy petrol and diesel at 108.48 and 93.72 per litre, respectively. (File)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Ritu Maria Johny

Petrol and diesel prices continued their nine month-long trend of remaining steady in India. One litre of petrol in the national capital of Delhi is being sold at 96.72, while diesel stands at 89.62 per litre. In Karnataka’s Bengaluru, petrol retails at 101.94 per litre, while diesel costs 87.89 per litre. In Jaipur, consumers can buy petrol and diesel at 108.48 and 93.72 per litre, respectively. In Kolkata petrol rate is currently 106.03 per litre and diesel is at 92.76 a litre.

Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the levy of Value Added Tax (VAT), freight charges, local taxes, etc. Petrol and diesel prices are subject to change in line with international benchmark prices and forex rates.

Here is a list of petrol and diesel prices in other cities of the country:

CITYPETROL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)DIESEL PRICE (Rs/LITRE)
NOIDA96.7989.96
GURUGRAM97.1890.05
MUMBAI106.3194.27
CHANDIGARH96.2084.26
CHENNAI102.6394.24

States like Punjab and Kerala have implemented a cess on fuel after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman slashed the excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and diesel by 6 per litre in May last year.

Oil prices rose for a second day on Wednesday as reports of expanding manufacturing activity in China, the world's biggest crude importer, boosted the outlook for global fuel demand.

Meanwhile petroleum and oil marketing companies raised the price of commercial liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders by 350.50 per unit and domestic LPG cylinders by 50 per unit with immediate effect from Wednesday in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
fuel price petrol prices diesel prices
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP