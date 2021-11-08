Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Petrol price highest in Sriganganagar, 33.38 cheaper in Port Blair
business

Petrol price highest in Sriganganagar, 33.38 cheaper in Port Blair

After the Centre's announcement of duty cut, 22 states and union territories reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT), after which the price came down by as much as ₹12 a litre.
Excise duty on petrol and diesel was reduced by 10 and petrol by 5.(HT Photo)
Published on Nov 08, 2021 08:53 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

The high prices of petrol and diesel have hit the common man badly, upsetting the daily budgets of many commuters. Though the central government and some states have reduced the duties, leading to a reduction in prices in the last few days, the prices are still too high.

According to the website of Indian Oil, a litre of petrol costs 95.51 in Uttar Pradesh and 116.34 in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.

The retail price of one of the common automobile fuel is the cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar's capital Port Blair. A litre of petrol in Port Blair is 33.38 cheaper than Sriganganagar. And diesel is retailing at 77.13 per litre, reported Livehindustan.

In national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold at 103.97 per litre after latest round of price revision and diesel is at 86.67 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is at 109.98 and diesel at 94.14 per litre.

In Kolkata, the two fuels are retailing at 104.67 and 89.79 per litre. In Chennai, the price of the petrol is 101.40 per litre and diesel is retailign at 91.43 a litre.

RELATED STORIES

After the Centre's announcement of duty cut, 22 states and union territories reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT), after which the price came down by as much as 12 a litre. However, states governed by parties opposed to the BJP did not reduce the tax on fuel.

In Rajasthan, where Congress party is in power, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah urging him to further reduce the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel by the central government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol price diesel prices
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paytm IPO opens today: Issue size, price band and other details

Citibank online banking, other services to be down on November 8. Details here

India's pavilion at Dubai Expo hosts 200k visitor in a month

Welfare, infrastructure schemes may be focus of Union Budget 2022
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP