Petrol price highest in Sriganganagar, 33.38 cheaper in Port Blair

The high prices of petrol and diesel have hit the common man badly, upsetting the daily budgets of many commuters. Though the central government and some states have reduced the duties, leading to a reduction in prices in the last few days, the prices are still too high.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to the website of Indian Oil, a litre of petrol costs ₹95.51 in Uttar Pradesh and ₹116.34 in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar, reported Hindustan Times' sister publication Livehindustan.

The retail price of one of the common automobile fuel is the cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar's capital Port Blair. A litre of petrol in Port Blair is ₹33.38 cheaper than Sriganganagar. And diesel is retailing at ₹77.13 per litre, reported Livehindustan.

In national capital Delhi, petrol is being sold at ₹103.97 per litre after latest round of price revision and diesel is at ₹86.67 a litre. In Mumbai, petrol is at ₹109.98 and diesel at ₹94.14 per litre.

In Kolkata, the two fuels are retailing at ₹104.67 and ₹89.79 per litre. In Chennai, the price of the petrol is ₹101.40 per litre and diesel is retailign at ₹91.43 a litre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the Centre's announcement of duty cut, 22 states and union territories reduced the Value Added Tax (VAT), after which the price came down by as much as ₹12 a litre. However, states governed by parties opposed to the BJP did not reduce the tax on fuel.

In Rajasthan, where Congress party is in power, chief minister Ashok Gehlot has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah urging him to further reduce the excise duty levied on petrol and diesel by the central government.