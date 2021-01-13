Petrol touches new high of ₹84.45 in Delhi, crosses ₹91 mark in Mumbai
Petrol price on Wednesday touched a new high of ₹84.45 per litre in the national capital after state-owned fuel retailers hiked prices after a five-day hiatus.
Petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 25 paise per litre each, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies.
In Delhi, petrol now costs ₹84.45 per litre and diesel is priced at ₹74.63. In Mumbai, petrol comes for ₹91.07 a litre and diesel for ₹81.34.
This is the highest ever price of petrol in Delhi, while diesel is at a record high in Mumbai.
State-owned fuel retailers -- Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) -- had on January 6, resumed daily price revision after nearly a month-long hiatus.
Rates were hiked on two consecutive days - totalling 49 paise for petrol and 51 paise for diesel - before they hit a pause button again.
The price increase cycle resumed after international oil prices rose for the seventh day. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was up 1.3 per cent at USD 53.88 a barrel, while Brent crude was up 79 cents at USD 57.37.
Both benchmarks are trading at the highest since February, before the coronavirus outbreak in China began spreading across the world, forcing lockdowns that shaved off demand.
Petrol price had scaled to an all-time high of ₹84.20 per litre on January 7.
The previous highest ever rate of ₹84 a litre for petrol in Delhi was touched on October 4, 2018. On that day, diesel too had scaled to an all-time high of ₹75.45 a litre.
The government had responded to that situation by cutting excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹1.50 per litre in a bid to ease inflationary pressure and boost consumer confidence. Alongside, state-owned fuel retailers cut prices by another Re 1 a litre, which they recouped later.
The highest level for petrol in Mumbai was on October 4, 2018, when it was ₹91.34.
Though petrol and diesel rates are to be revised on a daily basis in line with benchmark international price and foreign exchange, government-controlled fuel retailers have been moderating rates since the pandemic broke out.
This after they adjusted a ₹13 per litre hike in excise duty on petrol and ₹15 a litre on diesel, against a decrease in the retail selling price that was warranted by crude oil prices falling to an average of USD 19 per barrel in April.
Excise duty totals ₹32.98 per litre in petrol and ₹31.83 in diesel. VAT in Delhi totals to ₹19.32 a litre on petrol and ₹10.85 on diesel.
Since May 2020, petrol price has risen by ₹14.79 per litre and diesel by ₹12.34 a litre, price notifications of oil companies showed.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Intel replaces its CEO after two years
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Domestic demand for soybean meal hit due to bird flu scare
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks steady as traders eye historic Trump impeachment bid
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI to conduct Operation Twist on Thursday to manage yield curve
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding Mutual Fund jargons to help you make informed decisions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Finance management tips for live-in couples
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Decoding the right approach to tax planning
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Apple invests millions to back entrepreneurs of color
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RBI forms working group on digital lending through online platforms, mobile apps
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sebi reduces registration fee for investment advisors
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Telegram crosses 500-million subscriber mark led by user additions in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Wipro Q3 net profit up 20.8% to ₹2,968 crore
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watchdogs across EU should be allowed to challenge Facebook: EU court adviser
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Infosys reports nearly 17% rise in third-quarter profit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rupee gains 10 paise to finish at 73.15 against US dollar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox