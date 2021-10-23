PhonePe moves court over ‘misusing’ of ‘Pe’ suffix in ‘PostPe’ by BharatPe

Payments application owned by Flipkart, PhonePe has moved the Bombay High Court seeking an injunction to cease its rival BharatPe from “misusing” the ‘Pe’ suffix in the latter’s ‘but now, pay later’ product namely ‘PostPe’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a statement, PhonePe said that during the hearing, the court too thought that PostPe or postpe is a “natural evolution of the word PhonePe” and that the former was “phonetically, structurally and visually similar” to the Flipkart-owned firm, according to Livemint.

The hearing took place on Friday.

This development comes after only four months when the PhonePe withdrew an injunction plea against BharatPe over the similar issue in order to commence a full trial against the Resilient Innovations owned company. The withdrawal in June had come after the Delhi High Court rejected PhonePe’s interim injunction plea in April.

At the time of withdrawing the plea in June, PhonePe said that the court had allowed it the “liberty to file a fresh suit” in the matter. “We will, accordingly, file a fresh suit and continue to ardently oppose the use of the ‘PostPe’ / ‘postpe’ marks,” the Livemint report stated quoting PhonePe’s earlier statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Notably, both the companies have been fighting over the ‘Pe’ suffix in their brand names since 2018.